Martin Luther King Foundation Holding Food Drive

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Martin Luther King Foundation is holding its annual food drive to benefit the Muskingum Hunger Network.

The food drive is held in conjunction with a breakfast meant to celebrate students each January. Foundation committee member Philip Tabler talks about the importance of the drive.

“The Martin Luther King Community Foundation has been serving people in the community for years. One of the best ways we can invest in this time, this critical time, is to give people the opportunity to give. There’re so many of us that receive so much from the local community, there’re so many of us that received blessings from all over the world, we need to bless Zanesville as well.”, Tabler has been with the foundation since his own youth.

The Hunger Network has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eastside Ministry Executive director Jamie Trout tells us more about their needs.

“We have fourteen food pantries and four hot meal programs, and in 2019 we served over 800,000 meals in Muskingum County. This year we have surpassed that by far… Monday through Friday people can drop off their donations at Christ’s Table, and we’re looking for any non-perishable food items that can be used in our food pantries and hot meal programs.”, Trout told reporters.

The food drive begins today, December 28th and runs through Friday, January 22nd.