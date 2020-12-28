Man Steals Packages from Porch

An up to $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest in a theft from a home in Harrison Township in Licking County.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said on December 17, a man stole packages off the porch of a home in the 4500 block of Refugee Road.

The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt with yellow on the front, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.

