ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 365 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 106 reported on 12/23, 107 reported on 12/24, 83 reported on 12/25, 32 reported on 12/26, and 37 reported on 12/27.

There are 946 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and 39 current hospitalizations.