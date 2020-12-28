Chicago takes on Washington, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Sports
Associated Press34

Chicago Bulls (0-3, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over Washington.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and went 16-20 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 119.1 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls shot 44.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Rui Hachimura: out (illness).

Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays

Associated Press

Cleveland faces New York, aims for 4th straight victory

Associated Press

Toronto Raptors to face the Philadelphia 76ers in division play

Associated Press