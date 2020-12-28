Updated on Sunday, 27 December 2020 at 7:37 PM EST:

MONDAY: Widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, possible during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43° during the early morning, dropping to 38° during the afternoon. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 20°. West wind at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 38°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the overnight, and then tapering off towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 22°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 47°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

THURSDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure is centered over Chicago, IL with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. This area of low pressure has a warm front which extends into southern Michigan and into the Windsor, ON area. Extending southwestwards back into northwestern Arkansas is the cold front associated with this area of low pressure. Meanwhile, clouds are on the increase across our region, along with mild temperatures with most of our region sitting in the mid-40s.

As we head into the overnight hours, widely scattered rain showers will likely begin to move into our region as the cold front arrives. The area of low pressure associated with this front will likely move up into the Greater Sudbury, ON area towards early Monday Morning. Thus, the cold front is likely move through our region sometime early Monday Morning. In the meantime, temperatures will likely only reach down to around 38° – 42° for a low. The winds will be from the southwest at around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

As we head into Monday Morning, the cold front will begin to move through our region. In doing so, this will likely take a lot of the widely scattered rain showers out of our region. Temperatures during the morning hours are likely to be around 41° – 45° before dropping down to around 36° – 40° during the afternoon. As the widely scattered rain showers move eastwards, some of them may try to mix briefly with some snow. Additional isolated snow showers will be possible during the late morning hours, and then a stray snow shower will be possible during the afternoon. Given the temperatures, and the probability that most of these snow showers will be light, I am not expecting any snowfall accumulation other than an inch.

As we head into Monday Night, an area of high pressure will likely build off to our west. This will allow for any lingering snow shower in our region to taper away, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows on Monday Night are likely to be around 18° – 22° with the winds from the northwest around 5-15 mph.

The large area of high pressure will move into our region as we head into the day Tuesday. At this time, I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be the theme for the day on Tuesday with highs around 36° – 40°. The area of high pressure is likely to pass over our region during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and by the early evening hours it will likely be positioned in western Pennsylvania. This will allow for the winds to shift and become more southeasterly during the overnight hours on Tuesday Night. Another area of low pressure – L1 – will begin to move out of the Plains as we head into Tuesday Night. In doing so, it will likely lift a warm front across our region. This may result in the possibility of a stray snow shower during the overnight hours. Nonetheless, temperatures will likely be able to drop down to around 20° – 24°.

L1 will likely move into northern Illinois as we head into the day on Wednesday. This will allow for temperatures during the afternoon to reach upwards of 45° – 49° in our region with the possibility of a stray rain shower in our region. The mild temperatures will likely continue in Wednesday Night as rain showers begin to develop ahead of the cold front associated with L1.

Rain is looking likely for Thursday, and possibly into Thursday Night as the cold front moves through. The cold front will then likely stall out and be lifted back to the north as a warm front on Friday as a second area of low pressure – L2 – begins to move up into the Great Lakes Region. Thus, temperatures on Friday Afternoon may very well try to reach around 54° – 58°, and overnight low temperatures on Friday Night may only reach down to around 46° – 50° before the cold front pushes through on Saturday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

