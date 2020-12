The Zanesville Police Department is requesting assistance from anyone that witnessed a crash that occurred around 2:39 PM Saturday at the intersection of Pine St and Eppley Ave.

The driver of one of the vehicles was life flighted to a Columbus Hospital with serious injuries. As of Sunday morning, that individual is still critical, but stable.

If you witnessed this crash, please contact Sgt Brookover at 740-455-0700, ext. 0.