Policelli carries Stony Brook past Mass.-Lowell 73-58

Sports
Associated Press20

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Frankie Policelli registered 16 points as Stony Brook topped UMass Lowell 73-58 on Sunday.

Juan Felix Rodriguez added 13 points and seven assists for the Seawolves (5-4, 3-0 American East Conference), and Omar Habwe chipped in 11 points.

Obadiah Noel had 30 points for the River Hawks (2-5, 1-2 America East Conference). Bryce Daley added seven rebounds.

The teams face off again on Monday afternoon.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons’ Koo misses late FG

Associated Press

Hall scores 22 to carry Wright St. over Green Bay 90-77

Associated Press

Hammond scores 21 to carry Monmouth past Canisius 84-66

Associated Press