Police: Boy, 14, grazed by leg by bullet fired from vehicle

State
Associated Press36

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was grazed by a bullet reportedly fired from another vehicle on Christmas night, police said.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to the north Columbus scene of what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident.

Police said the 14-year-old told them that he was a passenger in a vehicle that came under fire from the driver of a grey vehicle, who fired several times, grazing the boy on his leg.

Fire department medics treated the juvenile victim at scene. Detectives are investigating the case as a felony assault and are asking anyone from the public with information to call them.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Police: Girl, 7, hit in back by bullet fired into home

Associated Press

Police: Baby, 1, struck in stroller by hit-run vehicle dies

Associated Press

Chief hails ‘overwhelming’ response to boy found in cemetery

Associated Press