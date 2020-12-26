Updated on Saturday, 26 December 2020 at 10:30 PM EST:

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Not as Cold. High 42°

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Not as Cold. Low 37°

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Early Shower Chance. Chilly. High 43°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will feature sunshine during the morning on Sunday, but clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

Precipitation chances will increase late Sunday night into the early morning on Monday, with a cold front moving through the region. We will see the chance for rain, but some snow may mix in. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s on Monday once again.

Behind the front we will see colder air return to the region on Tuesday, with highs a touch above Freezing, under partly cloudy skies.

Our next storm system will bring more warmth into the region ahead of it on Wednesday, as highs climb to around 50. Rain chances will return late on Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front. As the front moves through, models are suggesting a change over to snow, as colder air moves in late Thursday evening into New Year’s Day. We will keep a close eye on this system as it develops.

Have a Great Sunday!

