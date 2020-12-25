Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 26 NBA

Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

College Football

No. 9 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 23 Liberty in the Cure Bowl, 7:30 p.m

No. 16 Louisiana vs. UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St. in the Lendingtree Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Houston at UCF, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Illinois vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27 NBA

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.