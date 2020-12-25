Broussard, Jefferson headline AP All-Pac-12 football team

Colorado’s Jarek Broussard ran for 301 yards in one game and averaged more than six yards per carry. Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson averaged more than 145 yards per game and scored seven touchdowns.

The two dynamic running backs may not have been able to play a full season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but certainly made the most of their limited touches.

Broussard and Jefferson were voted co-offensive players of the year by a media panel in The Associated Press All-Pac-12 team released Friday.

Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga was named defensive player of the year, Colorado’s Karl Dorrell was coach of the year and Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan was newcomer of the year.

Broussard missed his entire freshman season in 2019 due to a knee injury, but was clearly healthy for the truncated 2020 season. The sophomore from Dallas was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week three times and finished the regular season with 813 yards and three touchdowns.

Broussard had the fourth 300-yard game in Colorado history when he went for 301 yards against Arizona on Dec. 5.

Jefferson had a breakout freshman season in 2018, rushing for 1,380, ninth nationally. After being limited to 685 yards rushing last season, he had 858 yards and seven TDs in six game this year.

Hufanga, a junior, led the Pac-12 with four interceptions and had 62 tackles to lead all defensive backs. He was the first USC player with interceptions in four straight games since 1996 and had 17 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception against rival UCLA on Dec. 12.

Dorrell had an immediate impact his first season in Boulder, leading a team picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 South to within a game of reaching the conference title game. Colorado finished 4-1 for its first winning season since 2016 and its first 3-0 conference start since 2002.

Dorrell was a unanimous selection as coach of the year.

Jordan made a seamless transition to the college game, rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns rushing in five games. He added 11 catches for 126 yards and was second among FBS freshmen with 144.6 all-purpose yards per game. His 7.1 yards per carry was 11th nationally.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, 6-1, 195, Jr, Anaheim Hills, California

u-WR — Simi Fehoko, Stanford, 6-4, 227, Jr, Sandy, Utah

T — Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, 6-4, 315, Jr, Oakland, California

T —Abe Lucas, Washington State, 6-7, 328, Jr, Everett, Washington

G — Dohnovan West, Arizona State, 6-3, 315, So, Mission Hills, California

G — Ryan Walk, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr, Eugene, Oregon

C — Drew Dalman, Stanford, 6-3, 300, Sr, Salinas, California

TE — Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 240, Sr, Tumwater, Washington

QB — Kevon Slovis, USC, 6-3, 215, So, Scottsdale, Arizona

RB — Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, 5-10, 217, Jr, Harbor City, California

RB— Jarek Broussard, Colorado, 5-9, 185, So, Dallas

PK — Jadon Redding, Utah, 5-11, 190, So, Fredricksburg, Virginia

All-purpose — Demetric Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California

Defense

DE — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, 6-5, 250, So, Los Angeles

DE — Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, 6-4, 285, Jr, Gilbert, Arizona

DT — Marlon Tuipulotu, USC, 6-3, 305, Jr, Independence, Oregon

DT — Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, 6-2, 279, Sr, Portland, Oregon

LB — Nate Landman, Colorado, 6-3, 235, Sr, Danville, California

LB — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington, 6-3, 280, Jr, Pearl City, Hawaii

LB — Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 232, Jr, Chula Vista, California

CB — Mykeal Wright, Oregon, 5-11, 182, So, Antelope Valley, California

CB — Chase Lucas, Arizona State, 6-0, 180, Sr, Chandler, Arizona

u-S — Talanoa Hufanga, USC, 6-1, 213, Jr, Corvallis, Oregon

S — Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, Sr, West Linn, Oregon

P — Ben Griffiths, USC, 6-5, 245, So, Melbourne, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210, So, Moorpark, California

WR — Tyler Vaughns, USC, 6-2, 190, Sr, Pasadena, California

T — Jaxson Kirland, Washington, 6-7, 295, Sr, Portland, Oregon

T — Will Sherman, Colorado, 6-4, 310, Jr, Allen, Texas

G — Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-6, 335, Sr, Sammamish, Washington

G — T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-5, 318, Jr, Deming, Washington

TE — Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 242, So, Glendale, California

QB — Tyler Shough, Oregon, 6-5, 221, So, Chandler, Arizona

RB — Ty Jordan, Utah, 5-7, 200, Fr, Mesquite, Texas

RB — Demetic Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California

All-purpose — Britain Covey, Utah, 5-8, 172, Jr, Provo, Utah

Defense

DE — Mika Tafua, Utah, 6-3, 250, Jr, Laie, Hawaii

DE — Drake Jackson, USC, 6-4, 255, So, Corona, California

DT — Mustafa Johnson, Colorado, ,6-2, 290, Sr, Turlock, California

DT — Jermayne Lole, Arizona State, 6-1, 310, Jr, Long Beach, California

LB — Caleb Johnson, UCLA, 6-1, 230, Jr, Murrieta, California

LB — Carson Wells, Colorado, 6-4, 250, Jr, Bushnell, Florida

LB — Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington, 6-0, 230, Jr, Anchorage, Alaska

CB — Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195, Jr, Westminster, California

CB —Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, 5-11, 195, Se, Los Angeles

S — Evan Fields, Arizona State, 61-, 195, Sr, Oklahoma City

S —Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC, 6-4, 205, Jr, Phoenix

P–Oscar Draguicevich, Washington State, 6-0, 182, Sr, Hutto, Texas

Offensive Player of the Year — Jarek Broussard, Colorado and Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State.

Defensive Player of the Year — Talanoa Hufanga, USC

Newcomer of the Year — Ty Jordan, Utah.

Coach of the Year — Karl Dorrell, Colorado.

u-Unanimous selection

___

ALL-PAC-12 VOTING PANEL

Brian Howell, Boulder Daily Camera; Dale Grummert, Lewiston Tribune; Theo Lawson, The Spokesman Review; Jon Wilner, Bay Area Sports Group; Mike Vorel, Seattle Times; Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; James Crepea, The Oregonian; Josh Furlong, KSL-TV.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25