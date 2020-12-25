Updated on Thursday, 24 December 2020 at 6:00 AM EST:

CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain to Snow. Cloudy. Windy. Falling Temperatures. High Early 48°

TONIGHT: Snow Showers. Cloudy. Breezy. Very Cold. Low 16°

CHRISTMAS DAY: Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Very Cold. High 22°

DISCUSSION:

A very messy Christmas Eve across SE Ohio. We will see a warm and rainy morning across the region; but as colder air moves in this afternoon, we will see the transition over to snow by the mid to late afternoon. Some accumulation will be possible by the end of the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s to near 50 early this morning, but we will see them drop to around Freezing by the end of the afternoon. Winds will be on the stronger side, with sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of 30 mph, especially this afternoon.

Snow showers will be likely during the first half of the overnight, but the snow will begin to tapper off after Midnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with higher amounts possible across the eastern half of the region, along the I-77 corridor. Temperatures will continue to drop this evening into the overnight, so a Flash Freeze will be possible, so roads, especially bridges and overpasses could be very slick. So take plenty of time to get to your destination safely. Lows will drop into the mid Teens of overnight lows.

A very cold Christmas Day across SE Ohio, with highs only topping off in the lower 20s, along with a few scattered snow showers. Little, if any, additional accumulations expected. Skies will remain cloudy otherwise.

We will see temperatures moderate as we head into the weekend, with highs near Freezing on Saturday, and into the lower 40s by Sunday.

Our next round of rain/snow will begin to move in late on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will begin to drop as we head into the day on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 30s, along with a few snow showers. We will see a bump in temperatures by next Wednesday, with highs around 40.

Merry Christmas Eve!

