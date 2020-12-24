Nebraska looks to knock off No. 19 Michigan

No. 19 Michigan (6-0, 1-0) vs. Nebraska (4-4, 0-1)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Michigan looks to give Nebraska its 11th straight loss to ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Michigan won 62-58 at home against Penn State on Dec. 12.

STEPPING UP: The Wolverines are led by Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Livers. Dickinson has averaged 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while Livers has recorded 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen, who are scoring 13.9 and 17.4 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DALANO: Banton has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has 49 assists on 84 field goals (58.3 percent) over its past three games while Michigan has assists on 51 of 86 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 35.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Ten teams. Over their last three games, the Wolverines have held opposing shooters to 35.4 percent.

