Muskingum County Judge Removed From Two Cases

The Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has removed Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle from two cases for failing to take proper safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Harry Reinhart is an attorney defending clients scheduled for trail before Judge Fleegle. Reinhart filed a motion asking that the judge be removed.

Reinhart alleges that Fleegle continued to hold in-person hearings and didn’t mandate mask-wearing. The Judge responded by saying he will begin requiring masks. But Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said that didn’t go far enough.