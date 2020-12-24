Messy Weather for Christmas Eve Travel

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs138

The weather looks to be messy for Christmas Eve as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to below freezing.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that about 200 ODOT plows are on duty treating interstates, state and U.S. routes, ramps and bridges.

ODOT crews will remain on duty through the evening salting and plowing to keep drivers safe. A new shift of plow drivers will come in between 11pm and midnight.

They ask that drivers who are out should drive slow and give road crews plenty of room to work.

