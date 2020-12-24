Mason Offers End of Year Positivity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Mayor Don Mason of Zanesville realizes the tremendous strain the city of Zanesville has been under during the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to rampant economic uncertainty for many and a sense of despair for all. The mayor says that through it all he’s proud of the local government and community.

“I think I would call this a success because we were able to take key steps forward in the problematic areas. I went door to door campaigning in 2019 for two reasons: one was to get to know people and the second is to listen to people. People all over the city talked to me about the Doug Road, people all over the city talked to me about Lear.”, Mason said of the city’s efforts.

The mayor was proud of citizens for taking care of their fellow man by donating heavily to food pantries. He reflected on this in a message to all citizens of Zanesville.

“What I’d like to tell people is:don’t forget to be compassionate. Don’t forget to take care of people in need, especially during these tough times. I think that COVID has brought to light some of our vulnerabilities. When we had our recent food giveaway of 1,900 containers , there are people who have traditionally been on hard times, but there are also people who have never been on hard times, and were recently laid off.”, Mason said of the community at large.

The mayor stressed that coming together in times of stress and strain is a fantastic way to measure the spirit of the community.