High end Barber Opens on Linden Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tye Taylor opened up his Chop Shop barbershop on Linden Avenue after months of renovations to his store.

The Chop Shop is meant to provide a high end barber experience for men. Taylor sees barbering as his life’s greatest passion and he wants to provide a unique experience at his shop.

“Ya know, the focus is superior men’s grooming. So from the clavicle up we’ve got you covered. Everything is about quality and service. We’ve got Suavecito and Layrite products from Southern California, very high ended. Everything about the shop is high end, you can have a bourbon or a beer while you wait, and we just try to get it right everytime.”. Taylor said of what he brings to the barber’s chair.

Taylor has spent years working in the south in the oil industry. He is beyond thrilled to bring his passion for barbering home to Zanesville.

“I took a break from the industry in order to do this, and I just love it ya know. You get to build relationships with people and make them feel good and in today’s world that’s important… Zanesville is my home, hometown is hometown. The community is awesome, the people here are amazing. The feedback has been, quite frankly, overwhelming. You don’t get that in other places than towns like Zanesville.”, Taylor is proud of his hometown.

In the future Taylor looks to bring live music to his shop as a way to bring the community together.