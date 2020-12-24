Brush Creek Township To Give Away Protective Masks

BRUSH CREEK, Ohio-The board of trustees for Brush Creek township have acquired a significant amount of protective masks to be passed out for free.

The masks are just standard paper protective masks to combat the spread of COVID-19. Trustee Mike Busse tells us where and when to get the masks.

“It’s gonna happen Sunday, December 27th from noon to two, so it’s a two hour event at Township Garage which is located at Cannelville, 4400 Cannelville Road. You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle, just drive by, we’ll come and give you one of these boxes of masks.”, Busse told WHIZ.

The township trustees just wanted to alleviate the burden of mask wearing for the general public.

“Just alleviate the burden that’s associated with these masks. You gotta have them every place you go nowadays, and I know there are a lot of people that may not have the funds to go out there and get one.”, the trustees got the masks wholesale.

Any excess masks could be picked up at trustee meetings on the third Thursdays of the month.