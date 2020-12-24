Bobcats outlast Tornadoes in OT

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a short rest for the Cambridge and West Muskingum boys basketball teams, both teams having played just 24 hours beforehand. Both teams are also no stranger to games coming down to the final buzzer.

It would only make sense for this game to go down to the wire as well.

Cambridge took the lead on a Colton Slaughter buzzer-beater to end the first before sprinting off to a ten point lead heading into the half.

West Muskingum fought their way back to take tie things up at 57 and send the game into overtime, but Cambridge would pull ahead late in OT to survive and escape Gary Ankrum Gymnasium with the win.

FINAL (OT) : CAMBRIDGE 69 – WEST MUSKINGUM 65

Other local scores:

Boys Basketball:

TRI-VALLEY 66 – MAYSVILLE 56

LICKING VALLEY 57 – SHERIDAN 69

NORTHRIDGE 54 – ZANESVILLE 47

NEWARK CATHOLIC 66 – CROOKSVILLE 61

Girls Basketball:

MORGAN 45 – ROSECRANS 33

PHILO 35 – ATHENS 18