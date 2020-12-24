Bengals look to build on big win against struggling Texans

CINCINNATI (3-10-1) at HOUSTON (4-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Texans by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bengals 8-6; Texans 5-9

SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 8-4

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Bengals 13-9 on Sept. 14, 2017 in Houston.

LAST WEEK – Bengals beat Steelers 27-17; Texans lost to Colts 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 30, Texans No. 28

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (27), PASS (26).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (20).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (32), PASS (3).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals QB Ryan Finley threw for a TD and ran for another score last week in his first start this season. … RB Giovani Bernard gained a season-high 97 total yards last week and scored two touchdowns. … WR Tyler Boyd has had at least 70 yards receiving in his last two road games. … WR A.J. Green had 12 catches for 121 yards in his last game at Houston in 2014. … WR Tee Higgins ranks third among rookies with 809 yards receiving. … S Jessie Bates had five tackles and defended a pass last week. He has an interception in his last two games against the AFC South. … S Vonn Bell had seven tackles and forced a fumble last week. … CB Mackensie Alexander had his first interception of the season against Pittsburgh. … LB Josh Bynes had a season-high nine tackles and recovered a fumble last week. … DE Carl Lawson had a sack and forced a fumble against the Steelers. … Texans RB David Johnson set career highs with 11 catches for 106 yards vs. Indianapolis. … WR Brandin Cooks has had at least 50 yards receiving in his last three games. … WR Keke Coutee has had a TD reception in two straight games. … WR Chad Hansen had his first career touchdown catch last week. … TE Jordan Akins had five catches for 50 yards last week. … DE J.J. Watt had a tackle for a loss against Indy and has had seven tackles for losses in his last three home games. … DE Charles Omenihu had a sack in Week 15. … LB Zach Cunningham had 10 tackles last week and leads the NFL with 136 tackles. … LB Tyrell Adams led the team with 11 tackles last week and has had 11 or more tackles in three of his last four games. … Fantasy tip: Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 373 yards vs. Indy and has thrown nine TD passes with just one interception in the last five games combined.

