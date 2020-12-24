Updated on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 at 5:55 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Rain showers likely during the early morning, and then rain and snow during the late morning and early afternoon, and then snow during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 49° during the morning, dropping to 33° by the late afternoon. Breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the morning, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow during the early evening, and then scattered snow showers likely during the late evening and overnight, and then isolated snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 17°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then scattered snow showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 24°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 10°. West wind at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 29°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

A stray rain shower will be possible early this evening, and that will give way to scattered rain showers during the late evening and overnight tonight. Expect lows this evening to be around 44° before rising up to 49° during the overnight tonight.

As we head towards sunrise, the rain will become near-steady, and by the late morning hours on Thursday, the rain will be steady. The rain will then begin to mix with and transition to snow during the late morning and early afternoon hours, and by the mid to late afternoon hours, a steady snow will likely be in our region. With temperatures dropping quickly during the day on Thursday – around 49° during the morning, then dropping to 33° by the late afternoon hours – the snow will likely be able to overcome the melting process a bit quickly. Thus, 1-2 inches of snow will be possible across the region during Thursday Afternoon.

The steady snow will continue as we head into the early evening hours before it becomes a bit more scattered during the late evening and overnight. An additional 1-2 inches of snow will be possible in our region, with an additional 2-4 inches being possible around Tuscarawas and Guernsey County as snow may continue a bit longer in those locations.

For our region as a whole, expect snowfall accumulations of 2-4 inches (with localized amounts upwards of 5 inches, especially east of Zanesville) between Thursday Afternoon and Thursday Evening. For Tuscarawas and Guernsey County, expect snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches (with localized amounts upwards of 7 inches) between late Thursday Afternoon and Thursday Night.

-Timmy

