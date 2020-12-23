Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 77, Perry 69
Alliance Marlington 60, Alliance 17
Arcadia 41, N. Baltimore 34
Avon Lake 53, Amherst Steele 33
Baltimore Liberty Union 47, Hebron Lakewood 19
Batavia 53, Felicity-Franklin 52
Bay Village Bay 45, Elyria 41
Beloit W. Branch 31, Carrollton 29
Berlin Hiland 67, Solon 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Malvern 36
Caledonia River Valley 39, Bloom-Carroll 37
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Morral Ridgedale 33
Cin. Colerain 86, Middletown 23
Clayton Northmont 43, Springfield 35
Cle. St. Joseph 62, Chardon NDCL 30
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 75, Orrville 30
Glouster Trimble 63, Racine Southern 25
Greenville 51, Piqua 38
Huron 48, Sandusky St. Mary 46
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Medina Buckeye 59
Macedonia Nordonia 62, Strongsville 58, OT
Mason 40, Ursuline Academy 33
Massillon Tuslaw 49, Wooster Triway 36
McArthur Vinton County 67, Bidwell River Valley 46
McConnelsville Morgan 45, Zanesville Rosecrans 33
Medina Highland 55, Brunswick 49
Miamisburg 38, Springboro 34
Mogadore 59, Middlefield Cardinal 50
Mt. Notre Dame 58, E. Central, Ind. 45
N. Can. Hoover 55, Massillon Perry 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 68, Sebring McKinley 33
Navarre Fairless 33, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30
Orwell Grand Valley 53, Andover Pymatuning Valley 46
Ottoville 0, Arlington 0
Philo 35, Athens 18
Poland Seminary 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
Rootstown 36, Peninsula Woodridge 34
S. Webster 65, Jackson 64
Salem 41, Can. South 32
Sidney 58, W. Carrollton 35
Strasburg-Franklin 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 10
Westlake 28, Avon 27
Youngs. Ursuline 55, Struthers 46
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Struthers 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barberton vs. Ravenna SE, ccd.
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.
N. Olmsted vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.
N. Ridgeville vs. Berea-Midpark, ccd.
Richmond Edison vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Circleville, ppd.
