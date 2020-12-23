Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 77, Perry 69

Alliance Marlington 60, Alliance 17

Arcadia 41, N. Baltimore 34

Avon Lake 53, Amherst Steele 33

Baltimore Liberty Union 47, Hebron Lakewood 19

Batavia 53, Felicity-Franklin 52

Bay Village Bay 45, Elyria 41

Beloit W. Branch 31, Carrollton 29

Berlin Hiland 67, Solon 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Malvern 36

Caledonia River Valley 39, Bloom-Carroll 37

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Morral Ridgedale 33

Cin. Colerain 86, Middletown 23

Clayton Northmont 43, Springfield 35

Cle. St. Joseph 62, Chardon NDCL 30

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 75, Orrville 30

Glouster Trimble 63, Racine Southern 25

Greenville 51, Piqua 38

Huron 48, Sandusky St. Mary 46

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Medina Buckeye 59

Macedonia Nordonia 62, Strongsville 58, OT

Mason 40, Ursuline Academy 33

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Wooster Triway 36

McArthur Vinton County 67, Bidwell River Valley 46

McConnelsville Morgan 45, Zanesville Rosecrans 33

Medina Highland 55, Brunswick 49

Miamisburg 38, Springboro 34

Mogadore 59, Middlefield Cardinal 50

Mt. Notre Dame 58, E. Central, Ind. 45

N. Can. Hoover 55, Massillon Perry 44

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 68, Sebring McKinley 33

Navarre Fairless 33, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30

Orwell Grand Valley 53, Andover Pymatuning Valley 46

Ottoville 0, Arlington 0

Philo 35, Athens 18

Poland Seminary 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

Rootstown 36, Peninsula Woodridge 34

S. Webster 65, Jackson 64

Salem 41, Can. South 32

Sidney 58, W. Carrollton 35

Strasburg-Franklin 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 10

Westlake 28, Avon 27

Youngs. Ursuline 55, Struthers 46

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Struthers 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barberton vs. Ravenna SE, ccd.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.

N. Olmsted vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.

N. Ridgeville vs. Berea-Midpark, ccd.

Richmond Edison vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Circleville, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com