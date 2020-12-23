Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 73, Jeromesville Hillsdale 53

Ashland Crestview 64, Monroeville 56

Can. McKinley 84, Louisville 55

Castalia Margaretta 58, Port Clinton 53

Cle. St. Ignatius 61, Richmond Hts. 55

Collins Western Reserve 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 42

Dalton 59, Creston Norwayne 52

Day. Northridge 54, Zanesville 47

Gates Mills Hawken 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 45

Hicksville 48, Delta 42

Huron 57, Oak Harbor 32

Kalida 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 49

Kettering Alter 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 40

Lexington 34, Lucas 33

Millbury Lake 52, McComb 47

Mogadore 59, Middlefield Cardinal 50

Mt. Notre Dame 58, E. Central, Ind. 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Clyde 51

New London 63, Plymouth 59

Newark Cath. 66, Crooksville 61

Norwalk 54, Vermilion 37

Norwalk St. Paul 81, Ashland Mapleton 54

Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 31

Proctorville Fairland 70, Portsmouth 42

Rossford 73, Fostoria 53

S. Dearborn, Ind. 54, Harrison 49

Sandusky 48, Sandusky Perkins 42

Smithville 57, Doylestown Chippewa 53

Sycamore Mohawk 70, Vanlue 59

Thornville Sheridan 69, Newark Licking Valley 57

Tiffin Columbian 73, Bellevue 61

West Salem Northwestern 71, Rittman 64

Westerville Cent. 75, Lewis Center Olentangy 49

Whitehall-Yearling 54, Johnstown 51

Willard 72, Milan Edison 35

Wooster Triway 58, Loudonville 41

Youngs. Ursuline 81, Columbiana 36

Holiday Classic=

Cambridge 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, OT

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville Maysville 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/