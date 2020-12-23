Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 73, Jeromesville Hillsdale 53
Ashland Crestview 64, Monroeville 56
Can. McKinley 84, Louisville 55
Castalia Margaretta 58, Port Clinton 53
Cle. St. Ignatius 61, Richmond Hts. 55
Collins Western Reserve 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 42
Dalton 59, Creston Norwayne 52
Day. Northridge 54, Zanesville 47
Gates Mills Hawken 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 45
Hicksville 48, Delta 42
Huron 57, Oak Harbor 32
Kalida 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 49
Kettering Alter 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 40
Lexington 34, Lucas 33
Millbury Lake 52, McComb 47
Mogadore 59, Middlefield Cardinal 50
Mt. Notre Dame 58, E. Central, Ind. 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Clyde 51
New London 63, Plymouth 59
Newark Cath. 66, Crooksville 61
Norwalk 54, Vermilion 37
Norwalk St. Paul 81, Ashland Mapleton 54
Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 31
Proctorville Fairland 70, Portsmouth 42
Rossford 73, Fostoria 53
S. Dearborn, Ind. 54, Harrison 49
Sandusky 48, Sandusky Perkins 42
Smithville 57, Doylestown Chippewa 53
Sycamore Mohawk 70, Vanlue 59
Thornville Sheridan 69, Newark Licking Valley 57
Tiffin Columbian 73, Bellevue 61
West Salem Northwestern 71, Rittman 64
Westerville Cent. 75, Lewis Center Olentangy 49
Whitehall-Yearling 54, Johnstown 51
Willard 72, Milan Edison 35
Wooster Triway 58, Loudonville 41
Youngs. Ursuline 81, Columbiana 36
Holiday Classic=
Cambridge 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, OT
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville Maysville 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/