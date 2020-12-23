Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 50, Green 45
Albany Alexander 45, Wellston 43
Anna 77, Russia 73, OT
Archbold 59, Sherwood Fairview 31
Athens 66, Pomeroy Meigs 60
Austintown Fitch 67, Alliance Marlington 41
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Kansas Lakota 49
Bellville Clear Fork 59, Marion Pleasant 49
Beloit W. Branch 44, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35
Berea-Midpark 63, N. Ridgeville 51
Beverly Ft. Frye 58, New Philadelphia 53
Bidwell River Valley 62, Nelsonville-York 52
Blanchester 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32
Brookville 53, New Lebanon Dixie 48
Burton Berkshire 60, Fairport Harbor Harding 47
Caledonia River Valley 72, Marion Harding 63
Can. South 40, Mogadore Field 35
Canal Winchester 64, Westerville N. 50
Canfield S. Range 56, Springfield 46
Carlisle 66, Tipp City Bethel 56
Centerburg 70, Cardington-Lincoln 67, OT
Centerville 59, Kettering Fairmont 37
Chagrin Falls Kenston 58, Kirtland 46
Chillicothe Huntington 63, Circleville 60
Cin. Elder 82, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48
Cin. La Salle 42, Cin. Oak Hills 39
Cin. McNicholas 46, Cin. Turpin 42
Cin. Moeller 72, Bellbrook 32
Cin. Oyler 67, Cin. Clark Montessori 54
Cle. St. Joseph 71, Franklin Furnace Green 40
Collins Western Reserve 75, Campbell Memorial 54
Coshocton 45, Warsaw River View 42
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, N. Can. Hoover 49
Day. Christian 64, Lewistown Indian Lake 55
Delaware Buckeye Valley 47, Bishop Watterson 43
Dover 55, Canfield 53
Dublin Scioto 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33
E. Liverpool 85, Columbiana Crestview 72
Findlay 71, Fremont Ross 51
Fostoria 55, Van Buren 49
Franklin 91, Middletown Madison Senior 41
Fredericktown 37, Galion Northmor 34
Ft. Jennings 53, Lima Temple Christian 27
Ft. Loramie 63, Houston 23
Gahanna Lincoln 65, Pickerington Cent. 51
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Grafton Midview 78, N. Olmsted 34
Greenfield McClain 52, Lynchburg-Clay 29
Hamilton Badin 48, Trenton Edgewood 43
Hamilton Ross 79, Eaton 57
Harrod Allen E. 90, N. Baltimore 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 64, Paulding 59, OT
Heath 46, Granville 41
Hilliard Bradley 81, Galloway Westland 32
Hilliard Darby 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32
Hilliard Davidson 71, Marysville 67
Hillsboro 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 51
Holgate 66, W. Unity Hilltop 32
Howard E. Knox 51, Mt. Gilead 44
Huber Hts. Wayne 97, Springfield 82
Johnstown 56, Thornville Sheridan 46
Lancaster 67, New Albany 42
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 77, Dublin Jerome 52
Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Versailles 41
Lima Shawnee 74, Coldwater 52
Lima Sr. 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42
Lowellville 61, Heartland Christian 54
Lyndhurst Brush 56, Warrensville Hts. 53
Martins Ferry 66, Shadyside 58
Mason 94, Kings Mills Kings 61
Massillon Tuslaw 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54
McArthur Vinton County 86, Williamsport Westfall 66
McConnelsville Morgan 45, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41
Medina 80, Olmsted Falls 44
Medina Highland 49, Macedonia Nordonia 44
Miamisburg 63, Germantown Valley View 44
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Carrollton 28
Mogadore 61, Rootstown 46
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 68, Bucyrus 46
Mt. Vernon 55, Mansfield Madison 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Morral Ridgedale 54
Napoleon 58, Swanton 29
Navarre Fairless 43, Orrville 35
New Boston Glenwood 66, Portsmouth Clay 29
New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 35
New Hope Christian 64, Shekinah Christian 26
New Madison Tri-Village 42, Ft. Recovery 38
Newark 46, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41
Old Fort 90, Lakeside Danbury 38
Ontario 69, Galion 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Bowling Green 29
Ottoville 62, Van Wert 42
Perrysburg 47, Wauseon 31
Pickerington N. 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 46
Piketon 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Piqua 57, Xenia 51
Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, St. Paris Graham 45
Poland Seminary 60, Youngs. Ursuline 46
Portsmouth 58, S. Point 40
Portsmouth Notre Dame 83, Manchester 67
Portsmouth W. 61, Lucasville Valley 38
Powell Olentangy Liberty 67, Thomas Worthington 61
Rocky River Lutheran W. 67, Chardon 54
Salem 69, Columbiana 35
Salineville Southern 63, Toronto 41
Sarahsville Shenandoah 47, Sugarcreek Garaway 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26
Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 57
St. Marys Memorial 57, New Knoxville 44
Struthers 78, Louisville Aquinas 58
Tontogany Otsego 42, Genoa Area 39
Tree of Life 55, Northside Christian 36
Upper Sandusky 66, Bucyrus Wynford 58
Wadsworth 68, Akr. Coventry 56
Wellington 82, Winfield, Kan. 76
Westerville S. 70, Delaware Hayes 44
Wheelersburg 42, Minford 34
Wooster 78, Ashland 75
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49
Holiday Tournament=
Cambridge 54, Zanesville Maysville 53
Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, Hebron Lakewood 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Manchester vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.
Akr. Springfield vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.
Aurora vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.
Avon Lake vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.
Barberton vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.
Bellaire vs. Barnesville, ccd.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Spring. Shawnee, ppd.
Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.
Cin. Madeira vs. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, ccd.
Cin. NW vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Williamsport Westfall, ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Bloom-Carroll, ccd.
Day. Belmont vs. Day. Northridge, ccd.
Fairview vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Chardon NDCL, ccd.
Granville vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
Grove City Christian vs. London Madison Plains, ccd.
Grove City vs. Groveport-Madison, ccd.
Jackson vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ccd.
LaGrange Keystone vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.
N. Royalton vs. Parma, ccd.
Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Parma Padua, ccd.
Sidney Fairlawn vs. Botkins, ccd.
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.
W. Jefferson vs. Jamestown Greeneview, ccd.
Wellington vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Tol. Start, ccd.
Windham vs. Warren Champion, ccd.
Youngs. East vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Youngs. Liberty vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/