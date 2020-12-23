Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 50, Green 45

Albany Alexander 45, Wellston 43

Anna 77, Russia 73, OT

Archbold 59, Sherwood Fairview 31

Athens 66, Pomeroy Meigs 60

Austintown Fitch 67, Alliance Marlington 41

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Kansas Lakota 49

Bellville Clear Fork 59, Marion Pleasant 49

Beloit W. Branch 44, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35

Berea-Midpark 63, N. Ridgeville 51

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, New Philadelphia 53

Bidwell River Valley 62, Nelsonville-York 52

Blanchester 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32

Brookville 53, New Lebanon Dixie 48

Burton Berkshire 60, Fairport Harbor Harding 47

Caledonia River Valley 72, Marion Harding 63

Can. South 40, Mogadore Field 35

Canal Winchester 64, Westerville N. 50

Canfield S. Range 56, Springfield 46

Carlisle 66, Tipp City Bethel 56

Centerburg 70, Cardington-Lincoln 67, OT

Centerville 59, Kettering Fairmont 37

Chagrin Falls Kenston 58, Kirtland 46

Chillicothe Huntington 63, Circleville 60

Cin. Elder 82, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48

Cin. La Salle 42, Cin. Oak Hills 39

Cin. McNicholas 46, Cin. Turpin 42

Cin. Moeller 72, Bellbrook 32

Cin. Oyler 67, Cin. Clark Montessori 54

Cle. St. Joseph 71, Franklin Furnace Green 40

Collins Western Reserve 75, Campbell Memorial 54

Coshocton 45, Warsaw River View 42

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, N. Can. Hoover 49

Day. Christian 64, Lewistown Indian Lake 55

Delaware Buckeye Valley 47, Bishop Watterson 43

Dover 55, Canfield 53

Dublin Scioto 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

E. Liverpool 85, Columbiana Crestview 72

Findlay 71, Fremont Ross 51

Fostoria 55, Van Buren 49

Franklin 91, Middletown Madison Senior 41

Fredericktown 37, Galion Northmor 34

Ft. Jennings 53, Lima Temple Christian 27

Ft. Loramie 63, Houston 23

Gahanna Lincoln 65, Pickerington Cent. 51

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 37

Grafton Midview 78, N. Olmsted 34

Greenfield McClain 52, Lynchburg-Clay 29

Hamilton Badin 48, Trenton Edgewood 43

Hamilton Ross 79, Eaton 57

Harrod Allen E. 90, N. Baltimore 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 64, Paulding 59, OT

Heath 46, Granville 41

Hilliard Bradley 81, Galloway Westland 32

Hilliard Darby 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

Hilliard Davidson 71, Marysville 67

Hillsboro 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 51

Holgate 66, W. Unity Hilltop 32

Howard E. Knox 51, Mt. Gilead 44

Huber Hts. Wayne 97, Springfield 82

Johnstown 56, Thornville Sheridan 46

Lancaster 67, New Albany 42

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 77, Dublin Jerome 52

Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Versailles 41

Lima Shawnee 74, Coldwater 52

Lima Sr. 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42

Lowellville 61, Heartland Christian 54

Lyndhurst Brush 56, Warrensville Hts. 53

Martins Ferry 66, Shadyside 58

Mason 94, Kings Mills Kings 61

Massillon Tuslaw 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54

McArthur Vinton County 86, Williamsport Westfall 66

McConnelsville Morgan 45, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41

Medina 80, Olmsted Falls 44

Medina Highland 49, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Miamisburg 63, Germantown Valley View 44

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Carrollton 28

Mogadore 61, Rootstown 46

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 68, Bucyrus 46

Mt. Vernon 55, Mansfield Madison 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71, Morral Ridgedale 54

Napoleon 58, Swanton 29

Navarre Fairless 43, Orrville 35

New Boston Glenwood 66, Portsmouth Clay 29

New Bremen 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 35

New Hope Christian 64, Shekinah Christian 26

New Madison Tri-Village 42, Ft. Recovery 38

Newark 46, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41

Old Fort 90, Lakeside Danbury 38

Ontario 69, Galion 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Bowling Green 29

Ottoville 62, Van Wert 42

Perrysburg 47, Wauseon 31

Pickerington N. 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 46

Piketon 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Piqua 57, Xenia 51

Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, St. Paris Graham 45

Poland Seminary 60, Youngs. Ursuline 46

Portsmouth 58, S. Point 40

Portsmouth Notre Dame 83, Manchester 67

Portsmouth W. 61, Lucasville Valley 38

Powell Olentangy Liberty 67, Thomas Worthington 61

Rocky River Lutheran W. 67, Chardon 54

Salem 69, Columbiana 35

Salineville Southern 63, Toronto 41

Sarahsville Shenandoah 47, Sugarcreek Garaway 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26

Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 57

St. Marys Memorial 57, New Knoxville 44

Struthers 78, Louisville Aquinas 58

Tontogany Otsego 42, Genoa Area 39

Tree of Life 55, Northside Christian 36

Upper Sandusky 66, Bucyrus Wynford 58

Wadsworth 68, Akr. Coventry 56

Wellington 82, Winfield, Kan. 76

Westerville S. 70, Delaware Hayes 44

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 34

Wooster 78, Ashland 75

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49

Holiday Tournament=

Cambridge 54, Zanesville Maysville 53

Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, Hebron Lakewood 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Manchester vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.

Akr. Springfield vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.

Aurora vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.

Avon Lake vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.

Barberton vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.

Bellaire vs. Barnesville, ccd.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Spring. Shawnee, ppd.

Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, ccd.

Cin. NW vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Williamsport Westfall, ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Bloom-Carroll, ccd.

Day. Belmont vs. Day. Northridge, ccd.

Fairview vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Chardon NDCL, ccd.

Granville vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.

Grove City Christian vs. London Madison Plains, ccd.

Grove City vs. Groveport-Madison, ccd.

Jackson vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ccd.

LaGrange Keystone vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.

N. Royalton vs. Parma, ccd.

Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Parma Padua, ccd.

Sidney Fairlawn vs. Botkins, ccd.

Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.

W. Jefferson vs. Jamestown Greeneview, ccd.

Wellington vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Tol. Start, ccd.

Windham vs. Warren Champion, ccd.

Youngs. East vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

Youngs. Liberty vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/