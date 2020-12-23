The Wilds celebrates birth of a second white rhino calf this month

Cumberland, OH – The Wilds is celebrating the birth of the second bundle of joy—in the form of a white rhinoceros—born at The Wilds this month. In the early morning hours of Friday, December 18, the male calf was born in the rhinos’ large, heated barn.

The calf and his 7-year-old mother, Kali, also born at The Wilds, are doing well and continue to bond. Animal Management staff note that Kali, a first-time mom, is very attentive to her little one and is providing him with exceptional care. This is the sixth calf for 16-year-old father, Roscoe, who was born at the Knoxville Zoo. He moved to the Seneca Park Zoo when he was 2 years old and has been living at The Wilds since 2014.

This calf is the 24th white rhino to be born at The Wilds. On December 9, a female white rhino calf was also born to mother, Kifaru, and father, Roscoe. Kifaru and her calf continue to be doing well and will soon be introduced to Kali and her baby. Both calves are currently unnamed, but names will be announced soon.

Photo credit: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium