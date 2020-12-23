Gadsden carries UNC-Wilmington over Delaware State 87-63

Sports
Associated Press18

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Ty Gadsden had 21 points as UNC Wilmington rolled past Delaware State 87-63 on Wednesday.

Jaylen Sims had 15 points for UNCW (6-3). Joe Pridgen added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Boggs had 11 points.

Zach Kent had 15 points for the Hornets (0-4). Pinky Wiley and Omari Peek-Green each had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

