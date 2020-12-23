Columbia Gas offers natural gas usage tips

ZANESVILLE – Homeowners should be conscious of catching just the slightest whiff of natural gas odor. Columbia Gas says there are three steps for what to do next.

“Anytime you smell natural gas, its an emergency. We want to make sure that you do three simple things; stop, leave, and call. So, stop what you’re doing, leave, go to a safe place, and then call 911 and then call us 800-344-4077. We’ll send a crew right away. It’s an emergency. We want to make sure you’re safe,” Columbia Gas’ Dave Rau said.

A safety check from Columbia Gas it totally free of charge. Even if you feel everything in your home is on the up and up, it doesn’t hurt to take advantage of the inspections offered by Columbia Gas.

“We also do inspections of your gas line to make sure that its safe. Of course, during the digging season, we always encourage people to call 811 before you dig to make sure you don’t create a dangerous situation,” Rau said.

Rau also said that crews are available 24/7 and will even come to you home on Christmas morning if necessary.