Capitol Budget Funding Headed to Muskingum and Guernsey Counties

State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced state lawmakers have unveiled Ohio’s proposed two-year state construction budget. It includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state and aids local projects across the 97th house district.

“Senate Bill 310 brings necessary funding to projects throughout our town to make the 97th district a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Holmes. “I was proud to vote in support of the bill during session last week and I look forward to seeing it signed by the governor.”

Guernsey County will receive a total of $1,150,000 in appropriations and Muskingum will receive $699,500. Local projects for the 97th house district funded in the bill include the following:

· The Wilds Overlook Café: $500,000

· The Wilds RV Park: $500,000

· Antrim Community Center: $150,000

· Muskingum County Fair Grandstand Enhancement Project: $200,000

· Zanesville Museum of Art Critical Facility Repairs: $107,500

· Gant Stadium Renovation: $100,000

· Stone Academy: $92,000

· Muskingum University Health and Wellness Center: $200,000

The capital bill is included in Senate Bill 310. The measure was passed by both the House and Senate last week and awaits the governor’s signature.

Statewide, the bill includes more than $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio. This is in addition to more than $500 million previously approved by lawmakers for schools and local infrastructure projects. Statewide highlights include the following:

· $452 million for the Department of Higher Education, which includes funding for traditional and regional campuses and community colleges.

· $300 million for K-12 school building construction and improvements.

· $280 million for the Ohio Public Works Commission, which supports a variety of infrastructure initiatives, including local water, sewer and road projects.

· $62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Program.

· $50 million for county jail projects. Funding will be allocated through a competitive, needs-based process.

· $10 million for safety grants for K-12 schools and Ohio’s colleges and universities.