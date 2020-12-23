Bobcats survive late Panther surge – Fink’s Full Court Press 12/22

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Maysville Panthers entered the 2020 season with a young team, sporting only two seniors and one junior in their entire lineup.

The season hasn’t been kind to the Panthers thus far; the team sitting at 0-3 on the season. But with more experience comes better results, and the Panthers were ready to get the ball rolling Tuesday night against an equally young Cambridge squad.

Cambridge broke out on a run early, at one point leading by 14 in the first quarter. By halftime, it looked like the Bobcats were going to run away and win big.

The Panthers fought and clawed their way back to tie the score at 51 late in the fourth quarter. Maysville’s Logan Smith would drop in a baby jumper to take a 53-52 lead with under thirty seconds to go, but Cambridge’s Sean Perkins scored on a put-back with under four seconds to go to earn the Bobcats a 54-53 win.

Maysville’s Hayden Jarrett led all scorers with 18, and Logan Smith added 14 for the Panthers. Dominic Cork led Cambridge with 16 points, followed closely by freshman Colton Slaughter, who had 15 points, all from behind the arc.

FINAL: MAYSVILLE 53 – CAMBRIDGE 54

In the only game of MVL action Tuesday night, River View travelled to “the team down the road,” squaring off with Coshocton

This one also came down to the final seconds.

River View came back from 12 down at the half to take a 42-41 lead, but Coshocton’s Jacob Lonsberry nailed a three with eight seconds to go to put the ‘Skins in front for good.

FINAL: RIVER VIEW 42 – COSHOCTON 45

It was a historic night for the Morgan Raiders, who travelled to Gahanna to face Columbus Academy. Carver Myers became the all-time leading scorer in school history, breaking a nearly fifty year old record.

It was a great night for the rest of the Raiders as well, as they came away with a win on the road.

FINAL: MORGAN 45 – COLUMBUS ACADEMY 41

Other local scores:

Boys Basketball:

SHERIDAN 49 – JOHNSTOWN 58

LAKEWOOD 34 – WEST MUSKINGUM 55

RIDGEWOOD 49 – TUSCARAWAS COUNTY 59

Girls Basketball:

LICKING VALLEY 58 – SHERIDAN 73