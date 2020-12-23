Updated on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. High 53°

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain Showers. Cloudy. Windy. Low 43°

CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain to Snow. Cloudy. Windy. Falling Temperatures. Highs Early 48°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy, warm and breezy mid-week across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50s this afternoon. Breezes will be between 5 to 15 mph today.

We will see cloudy skies during the overnight, along with scattered rain showers developing during the first half of the overnight, with more steady rain developing after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be stronger, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

Rain will continue into the morning on Christmas Eve, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. As we head into the late morning and early afternoon, colder air will begin to interact with the rain, changing it over to a mix, then to snow by the mid to late afternoon. Snow accumulation will be likely across most of SE Ohio, with higher amounts across the I-77 corridor.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches will be possible across Muskingum County. To the east of Muskingum County, 3 to 4+ will be possible, with the 4+ east of I-77. Areas to the west of Muskingum County will see 1 to as much as 2 inches. So most of the area will have a White Christmas this year.

We will see a very cold Christmas Day, with highs only around 20, but with Wind Chills, it will feel more like Single Digits! A few scattered snow showers will be possible on Christmas Day, with under a half inch of accumulation possible.

Temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend, with highs in the lower 40s on Sunday. Our next round of precipitation arrives late Sunday into Monday, with rain/snow showers moving back into the region.

Have a Great Wednesday!

