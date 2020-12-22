Two vehicle fatal accident on SR 16

ZANESVILLE, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton woman.

The accident happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. on State Route 16 near mile post 11 in Cass Township.

The Zanesville Post reports that 72-year-old Karen Freedman was driving eastbound on State Route 16 when her vehicle traveled left of center and struck a semi truck and trailer that was headed westbound on State Route 16.

Freedman was pronounced dead at the scene.