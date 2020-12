Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Tuesday, Dec. 22 College Football

Tulane vs. Nevada in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

UCF vs. No. 13 BYU in Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 7 West Virginia, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa vs. Purdue, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Houston vs. Temple, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Missouri vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia vs. William & Mary, 2 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 3 UConn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Northwestern vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 18 DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.

No. 20 South Florida at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan St. vs. Oakland, Noon

NBA

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.