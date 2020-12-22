Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 73, West Salem Northwestern 37

Arcanum 68, New Paris National Trail 33

Bellbrook 54, Carlisle 31

Bellefontaine 64, St. Marys Memorial 34

Bryan 63, Defiance 32

Carey 47, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Castalia Margaretta 53, Sandusky Perkins 37

Chillicothe Unioto 37, Piketon 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Pickerington N. 47

Columbus Grove 42, Elida 36

Cory-Rawson 38, McComb 33

Covington 60, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Creston Norwayne 58, Doylestown Chippewa 47

Dublin Coffman 63, Dublin Jerome 31

Dublin Scioto 59, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12

Ft. Recovery 47, Wapakoneta 26

Grove City 49, Whitehall-Yearling 33

Kalida 42, Delphos Jefferson 33

Leesburg Fairfield 55, S. Point 26

Legacy Christian 47, Mechanicsburg 36

Lima Bath 58, Coldwater 27

London Madison Plains 48, Shekinah Christian 12

Loudonville 82, Crestline 32

Mansfield Christian 44, Lucas 34

Montpelier 46, Northwood 24

New Albany 45, Lancaster 19

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, Upper Sandusky 23

Newark 81, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21

Peebles 67, Southeastern 47

Pickerington Cent. 74, Gahanna Lincoln 58

Plymouth 25, New London 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 15

Richfield Revere 36, N. Royalton 29

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Independence 38

Smithville 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39

Thornville Sheridan 73, Newark Licking Valley 58

Trenton Edgewood 61, Hamilton Badin 51

Van Buren 55, Vanlue 30

Vermilion 39, Tiffin Columbian 37

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30

W. Liberty-Salem 40, Plain City Jonathan Alder 34

Wauseon 52, Defiance Tinora 43

Wellington 51, Winfield, Kan. 40

Westerville N. 46, Canal Winchester 30

Westerville S. 55, Delaware Hayes 45

Willard 58, Shelby 39

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Ironton Rock Hill 31

Worthington Kilbourne 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Granville, ccd.

Arlington vs. Pandora-Gilboa, ppd.

Cols. Grandview Hts. vs. Bishop Ready, ccd.

Corning Miller vs. Millersport, ccd.

Groveport-Madison vs. Grove City, ccd.

Hilliard Davidson vs. Marysville, ccd.

Hudson vs. Stow-Munroe Falls, ccd.

Jackson Center vs. Minster, ppd.

Jefferson Area vs. Ashtabula St. John, ccd.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.

Liberty Center vs. Maumee, ccd.

Louisville Aquinas vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.

Millersport vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.

Mt. Notre Dame vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.

Sandusky vs. Norwalk, ccd.

Tree of Life vs. Delaware Christian, ccd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.

Worthington Christian vs. Pataskala Licking Hts., ccd.

