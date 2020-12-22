Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 73, West Salem Northwestern 37
Arcanum 68, New Paris National Trail 33
Bellbrook 54, Carlisle 31
Bellefontaine 64, St. Marys Memorial 34
Bryan 63, Defiance 32
Carey 47, Bucyrus Wynford 42
Castalia Margaretta 53, Sandusky Perkins 37
Chillicothe Unioto 37, Piketon 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Pickerington N. 47
Columbus Grove 42, Elida 36
Cory-Rawson 38, McComb 33
Covington 60, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40
Creston Norwayne 58, Doylestown Chippewa 47
Dublin Coffman 63, Dublin Jerome 31
Dublin Scioto 59, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12
Ft. Recovery 47, Wapakoneta 26
Grove City 49, Whitehall-Yearling 33
Kalida 42, Delphos Jefferson 33
Leesburg Fairfield 55, S. Point 26
Legacy Christian 47, Mechanicsburg 36
Lima Bath 58, Coldwater 27
London Madison Plains 48, Shekinah Christian 12
Loudonville 82, Crestline 32
Mansfield Christian 44, Lucas 34
Montpelier 46, Northwood 24
New Albany 45, Lancaster 19
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, Upper Sandusky 23
Newark 81, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21
Peebles 67, Southeastern 47
Pickerington Cent. 74, Gahanna Lincoln 58
Plymouth 25, New London 15
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 15
Richfield Revere 36, N. Royalton 29
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Independence 38
Smithville 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39
Thornville Sheridan 73, Newark Licking Valley 58
Trenton Edgewood 61, Hamilton Badin 51
Van Buren 55, Vanlue 30
Vermilion 39, Tiffin Columbian 37
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30
W. Liberty-Salem 40, Plain City Jonathan Alder 34
Wauseon 52, Defiance Tinora 43
Wellington 51, Winfield, Kan. 40
Westerville N. 46, Canal Winchester 30
Westerville S. 55, Delaware Hayes 45
Willard 58, Shelby 39
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Ironton Rock Hill 31
Worthington Kilbourne 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Granville, ccd.
Arlington vs. Pandora-Gilboa, ppd.
Cols. Grandview Hts. vs. Bishop Ready, ccd.
Corning Miller vs. Millersport, ccd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Grove City, ccd.
Hilliard Davidson vs. Marysville, ccd.
Hudson vs. Stow-Munroe Falls, ccd.
Jackson Center vs. Minster, ppd.
Jefferson Area vs. Ashtabula St. John, ccd.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.
Liberty Center vs. Maumee, ccd.
Louisville Aquinas vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.
Millersport vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.
Mt. Notre Dame vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.
Sandusky vs. Norwalk, ccd.
Tree of Life vs. Delaware Christian, ccd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.
Worthington Christian vs. Pataskala Licking Hts., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/