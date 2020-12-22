Philo Man Reported Missing

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-On Friday, December 18th, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s office was alerted to the disappearance of Travis Robbins of Philo.

Robbins was last seen on December 12th. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says the department is working tirelessly to locate Robbins.

“Our road division worked the case pretty extensively at the end of our afternoon shift, midnight shift Friday night into Saturday morning, road guys working it over the weekend then we had some leads that we followed up on yesterday, our guy is out working it today. It’s a bad situation when you have somebody that’s missing and you think there’s suspicious circumstance with it.” , Lutz said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Lutz says that many of the reports they’ve received point towards suspicious activity. People close to Robbins have pointed out that this is unlike him to disappear.

“His mother says that he frequently contacts her, she’s in frequent contact with him, so just the fact that nobody has heard from him and she especially hasn’t heard from him. We’re trying to follow up and find people that he associates with, just with the totality of everything going on right now it’s obvious that he is missing.”, Lutz continued.

Anyone with information on Robbins or his whereabouts should contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.