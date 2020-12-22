Newark Man Arrested in Homicide Case

A Newark man has been charged in a December homicide case.

The Newark Division of Police said that 40-year-old Raymond Allen Inman is the primary suspect in an altercation that led to the death of 33-year-old Michael Scott Stoner.

Authorities said the on December 17, 2020 Stoner checked himself into Licking Memorial Hospital where he was found to have injured ribs and pneumonia resulting from the injury. Stoner died the next day.

The injuries came from an altercation a few weeks before on Hudson Avenue.

Inman is being held in the Licking County Justice Center on a murder charge. The case will go before the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible additional charges.