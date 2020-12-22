New Lex beats Licking Valley in ‘Battle of the Panthers’

HANOVER, Ohio – The New Lexington Panthers have hit a bit of a rough patch as of late. After starting the season 2-0, the Panthers have dropped four straight, two of which in overtime.

However, the Panthers had an opportunity to get back on the right track, travelling to Hanover to square off with Licking Valley.

Could the Panthers end their four game losing streak and head into the holiday break with some momentum?

The Panthers traded leads back and forth all the way through the first three quarters before New Lexington pulled ahead to an eight point lead mid-way through the fourth. Licking Valley would storm back, with Clayton Orr nailing a three with 9.6 seconds left to make it a one point game.

After Brady Hanson hit two free throws, an offensive foul on Licking Valley, and another free throw from Logyn Ratliff to extend the lead to four with just over two seconds to go, Licking Valley needed a miracle.

They came up just short.

Colby Stough caught the full-court inbound pass, then banked in a turnaround three at the buzzer. Trailing by four, Licking Valley needed New Lex to foul on the three point shot for the opportunity to attempt a four-point play. New Lexington didn’t foul, and Licking Valley fell one point short.

FINAL: NEW LEXINGTON 49 – LICKING VALLEY 48

Other local scores:

Boys Basketball:

FISHER CATHOLIC 51 – ROSECRANS 65

Girls Basketball:

MEADOWBROOK 36 – MORGAN 65

TRI-VALLEY 61 – NEW PHILADELPHIA 55

MAYSVILLE 60 – EAST KNOX 27

PHILO 52 – SHENANDOAH 47

COSHOCTON 41 – CLAYMONT 55

ZANESVILLE 17 – WEST HOLMES 47