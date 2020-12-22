Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 59

Albany Alexander 56, Athens 26

Anna 46, Versailles 33

Ashville Teays Valley 41, Hilliard Bradley 40

Avon 49, Avon Lake 26

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49

Batavia 55, Cedarville 53

Bellaire 45, Barnesville 44

Beloit W. Branch 65, Youngs. Boardman 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Hannibal River 30

Blanchester 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49

Botkins 61, Ansonia 28

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Danville 44

Chesapeake 55, Portsmouth 28

Cin. Walnut Hills 34, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 20

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35

Columbia Station Columbia 59, Lorain Clearview 49

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Middlefield Cardinal 21

Delphos St. John’s 45, Van Wert 43

Edon 37, Edgerton 23

Elida 58, Kenton 48

Fredericktown 68, Marion Elgin 20

Fremont Ross 62, Marion Harding 57

Gates Mills Hawken 53, Maple Hts. 18

Georgetown 82, W. Union 52

Glouster Trimble 57, Waterford 56

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 64, Lisbon Beaver 45

Grafton Midview 41, N. Ridgeville 39

Hanoverton United 47, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45

Hicksville 41, Antwerp 28

Houston 45, New Bremen 41

Jackson 42, Minford 34

Kettering Alter 58, Franklin 44

Lebanon 44, Ursuline Academy 39

Leetonia 60, Heartland Christian 38

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38

Lima Cent. Cath. 59, St. Henry 20

Lima Perry 47, Continental 44

Lima Shawnee 81, Lima Sr. 49

Lowellville 43, Wellsville 31

Marysville 56, Bloom-Carroll 33

Mason 81, Middletown 8

Massillon Jackson 43, Millbury Lake 40

Millersburg W. Holmes 47, Zanesville 17

Minerva 52, Steubenville 29

Mogadore 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 36

Napoleon 65, Delta 36

New Boston Glenwood 90, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17

Oak Hill 44, Lucasville Valley 24

Oberlin Firelands 68, Sheffield Brookside 18

Peebles 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39

Philo 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Pickerington Cent. 35, Bishop Watterson 30

Pioneer N. Central 54, Gorham Fayette 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 47

Racine Southern 69, Lisbon David Anderson 43

Ravenna SE 62, Alliance 16

Reedsville Eastern 62, Racine Southern 12

Rockford Parkway 38, Celina 33

Rocky River Magnificat 52, Canal Fulton Northwest 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Frankfort Adena 32

Shadyside 62, Bridgeport 19

Sherwood Fairview 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 41

Spencerville 51, Ft. Jennings 28

Springboro 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Bishop Fenwick 50

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 28

Sullivan Black River 65, Oberlin 38

Toronto 44, Rayland Buckeye 23

Wellington 44, LaGrange Keystone 41

Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 34

Whitehall-Yearling 70, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Martins Ferry 43

Worthington Christian 60, Centerburg 27

Youngs. Mooney 53, Austintown Fitch 42

Zanesville Maysville 60, Howard E. Knox 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd.

Belmont Union Local vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.

Canfield vs. Louisville, ccd.

Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.

Cin. Indian Hill vs. Loveland, ccd.

Cin. McNicholas vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Cin. NW vs. Cin. Hughes, ccd.

Corning Miller vs. Newark, ccd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Morral Ridgedale, ccd.

Fairview, Ky. vs. Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ccd.

Groveport Madison Christian vs. London Madison Plains, ccd.

Marietta vs. Vincent Warren, ccd.

Notre Dame Academy vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ppd.

Peninsula Woodridge vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ccd.

S. Point vs. Lewis Co., Ky., ppd.

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown vs. Copley, ccd.

Sugarcreek Garaway vs. Carrollton, ccd.

Thornville Sheridan vs. Zanesville W. Muskingum, ccd.

Twinsburg vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.

Warren Harding vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.

Warren Howland vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.

Wilmington vs. Beavercreek, ccd.

Youngs. Liberty vs. Warren Champion, ccd.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Newcomerstown, ppd.

___

