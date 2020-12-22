Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 59
Albany Alexander 56, Athens 26
Anna 46, Versailles 33
Ashville Teays Valley 41, Hilliard Bradley 40
Avon 49, Avon Lake 26
Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49
Batavia 55, Cedarville 53
Bellaire 45, Barnesville 44
Beloit W. Branch 65, Youngs. Boardman 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Hannibal River 30
Blanchester 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
Botkins 61, Ansonia 28
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Danville 44
Chesapeake 55, Portsmouth 28
Cin. Walnut Hills 34, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 20
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35
Columbia Station Columbia 59, Lorain Clearview 49
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Middlefield Cardinal 21
Delphos St. John’s 45, Van Wert 43
Edon 37, Edgerton 23
Elida 58, Kenton 48
Fredericktown 68, Marion Elgin 20
Fremont Ross 62, Marion Harding 57
Gates Mills Hawken 53, Maple Hts. 18
Georgetown 82, W. Union 52
Glouster Trimble 57, Waterford 56
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 64, Lisbon Beaver 45
Grafton Midview 41, N. Ridgeville 39
Hanoverton United 47, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45
Hicksville 41, Antwerp 28
Houston 45, New Bremen 41
Jackson 42, Minford 34
Kettering Alter 58, Franklin 44
Lebanon 44, Ursuline Academy 39
Leetonia 60, Heartland Christian 38
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38
Lima Cent. Cath. 59, St. Henry 20
Lima Perry 47, Continental 44
Lima Shawnee 81, Lima Sr. 49
Lowellville 43, Wellsville 31
Marysville 56, Bloom-Carroll 33
Mason 81, Middletown 8
Massillon Jackson 43, Millbury Lake 40
Millersburg W. Holmes 47, Zanesville 17
Minerva 52, Steubenville 29
Mogadore 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 36
Napoleon 65, Delta 36
New Boston Glenwood 90, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17
Oak Hill 44, Lucasville Valley 24
Oberlin Firelands 68, Sheffield Brookside 18
Peebles 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39
Philo 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Pickerington Cent. 35, Bishop Watterson 30
Pioneer N. Central 54, Gorham Fayette 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 47
Racine Southern 69, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Ravenna SE 62, Alliance 16
Reedsville Eastern 62, Racine Southern 12
Rockford Parkway 38, Celina 33
Rocky River Magnificat 52, Canal Fulton Northwest 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Frankfort Adena 32
Shadyside 62, Bridgeport 19
Sherwood Fairview 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 41
Spencerville 51, Ft. Jennings 28
Springboro 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Bishop Fenwick 50
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 28
Sullivan Black River 65, Oberlin 38
Toronto 44, Rayland Buckeye 23
Wellington 44, LaGrange Keystone 41
Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 34
Whitehall-Yearling 70, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23
Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Martins Ferry 43
Worthington Christian 60, Centerburg 27
Youngs. Mooney 53, Austintown Fitch 42
Zanesville Maysville 60, Howard E. Knox 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd.
Belmont Union Local vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.
Canfield vs. Louisville, ccd.
Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Loveland, ccd.
Cin. McNicholas vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Cin. NW vs. Cin. Hughes, ccd.
Corning Miller vs. Newark, ccd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.
Delaware Christian vs. Morral Ridgedale, ccd.
Fairview, Ky. vs. Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ccd.
Groveport Madison Christian vs. London Madison Plains, ccd.
Marietta vs. Vincent Warren, ccd.
Notre Dame Academy vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ppd.
Peninsula Woodridge vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ccd.
S. Point vs. Lewis Co., Ky., ppd.
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown vs. Copley, ccd.
Sugarcreek Garaway vs. Carrollton, ccd.
Thornville Sheridan vs. Zanesville W. Muskingum, ccd.
Twinsburg vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.
Warren Harding vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.
Warren Howland vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.
Wilmington vs. Beavercreek, ccd.
Youngs. Liberty vs. Warren Champion, ccd.
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Newcomerstown, ppd.
