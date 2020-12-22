McGhee scores 20 to lead Liberty over Alcorn St. 108-65

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 20 points and Liberty easily defeated Alcorn State 108-65 on Tuesday.

McGhee shot 6 for 9 from deep, with the Flames going 18 of 30 (60%).

Blake Preston had 16 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Elijah Cuffee added 16 points. Kyle Rode had 14 points and nine assists. Liberty posted a season-high 26 assists.

Liberty scored 57 first-half points, the most in a half since 2007. It was the first time since 2013 Liberty scored at least 100 points.

Troymain Crosby had 24 points for the Braves (0-3). David Pierce III added 14 points. Tyree Corbett had 10 points.

