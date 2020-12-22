Mayor Mason Looks Forward to 2021

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Mayor Don Mason of Zanesville is looking forward to implementing more of his plans for the city in 2021.

Many projects were started this year but were unable to be finished due to time and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some projects were years in the making.

“We acquired, finally in July, I know it feels like forever ago but it was just July, we acquired the title to the Lear property. We’ve used environmental engineers to analyze those piles and again I caution people to stay away from those piles, most of them have debris in them with asbestos. We are working with local firms to cost out how much removal and disposal of the asbestos and other brick and mortar and other debris will be.”, Mason told reporters.

Removal of the debris from the site will free the city build new structures on the site. More beautification projects are planned for the city.

“Improving the riverfront along the west Main street side of the Licking River and the Muskingum River. That connects with Doug Road. We are in the final design stages of Doug Road. We’re working on getting some grants to cover a portion of it… We need to rebuild that so that Putnam as well as West Main street can once again be focal points for investment.”, Mason said of 2021.

Mason looks forward to working to make the city a better place to live and work.