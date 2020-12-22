Fairfield squares off against FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (1-6) vs. Fairfield (1-7)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Fairfield look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of tough losses on Saturday. Fairfield lost 81-61 at Niagara, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in an 85-68 game at home to Drexel.

SAVVY SENIORS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taj Benning, Caleb Green, Jalen Leach and Jesus Cruz have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELYJAH: Elyjah Williams has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 83 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Stags have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Fairfield has an assist on 35 of 59 field goals (59.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 71.8 points and allowed 80.4 points over its last five games. Fairfield has managed 55 points while giving up 67.6 over its last five.

