Command Center reports six more COVID-19 deaths in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle139

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday the following deaths from COVID-19: an 88-year-old, a 49-year-old, an 86-year-old, a 65-year-old, and an 87-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 86-year-old who died with COVID19.

The Command Center also reported 114 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the number of active cases to 1,195 in Muskingum County.

Muskingum County is reporting an overall total of 4,994 cases of COVID-19.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/covid-19/

