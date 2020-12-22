BYU hosts Weber State

Weber State (3-2) vs. Brigham Young (8-2)

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State pays visit to Brigham Young in a non-conference matchup. Brigham Young beat Texas Southern by 16 points at home on Monday, while Weber State fell 74-72 at Portland State on Sunday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms have combined to account for 47 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Weber State, Isiah Brown, Zahir Porter, Cody Carlson and Michal Kozak have combined to account for 70 percent of all Weber State scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Barcello has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Brigham Young has an assist on 62 of 88 field goals (70.5 percent) across its past three outings while Weber State has assists on 47 of 76 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among WCC teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com