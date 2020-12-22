Updated on Monday, 21 December 2020 at 6:05 PM EST:

TUESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 41°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 51°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then scattered rain showers likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 44° during the evening, rising to 48° during the overnight. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, likely during the late morning, and then rain showers and snow showers likely during the early afternoon, and then snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49° during the morning, dropping to 34° during the late afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible. New snowfall accumulations around 1-2 inches possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 22°.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 26°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 14°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

A strong area of low pressure – L1 – will move into the Upper Plains on Tuesday Night and will then track eastwards. By Wednesday Morning, L1 will be positioned near Minneapolis, MN with a possible minimum central pressure of 992 mb. The warm front will be positioned in the northern half of the Great Lakes Region with the cold front extending down through Iowa and towards a secondary area of low pressure located near Kansas City, MO. Increasing cloud cover is likely as we head through the day Thursday as high level clouds, and then mid-level clouds begin to move back into the area. Increasing mid-level moisture will allow for rain showers to develop along and ahead of the cold front. A stray rain shower will be possible as early as late Wednesday Afternoon. Otherwise; a steady southerly breeze at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will be around, and this may allow for our temperatures to reach upwards of 49° – 53° on Wednesday Afternoon.

By Wednesday Evening, L1 will be located southwest of Marquette, MI and may begin to undergo occlusion. Low-level clouds will likely filter into the region as we head into Wednesday Evening, and with these clouds will come an increased probability of precipitation. Widely scattered rain showers will be possible in our region late Wednesday Evening through the overnight hours. Meanwhile, temperatures during the evening may drop to around 42° – 46°, before steadily rising to 46° – 50° during the overnight hours.

By sunrise on early Thursday Morning, the widely scattered rain showers will begin to give way to scattered rain showers during the early morning hours. Temperatures will likely continue to rise upwards of 47° – 51° during the early morning hours. The cold front will be pushing through Indiana and western Ohio during the early morning hours. Rain showers will continue to increase in our region as mid-level moisture continues to build across the region. Precipitation will be concentrated both ahead, along and behind the cold front. By the late morning hours, widespread rain showers will begin to mix with snow from west to east. This transition is likely to begin sometime during the late morning hours and the early afternoon hours. The changeover may be very quick, as temperatures immediately behind the front will quickly drop. By the early afternoon hours, temperatures of 38° – 42° are likely.

Given the amount of moisture this system has available, combined with the quickly dropping temperatures, snowfall rates may be heavy during the period immediately following the transition. The snow will continue as the cold front moves eastwards into western Pennsylvania by the late afternoon hours. By the late afternoon hours, temperatures around 32° – 36° are likely in our region. Given the possibility of the snow overcoming the melting as a result of possible moderate to heavy snowfall rates, snowfall accumulations in our region of 1-2 inches (with localized amounts up to 3 inches) is likely during the afternoon hours.

By the early evening hours, the near-steady to steady snow in our region may begin to taper down a little bit. However, by this point, the temperatures may very well be around 26° – 30°, which means the liquid to snow ratios will have increased a little bit. In addition, a secondary area of low pressure – L2 – will likely develop in eastern Tennessee and then move up into eastern West Virginia during the evening hours. This could allow for an additional extension of the near-steady to steady snowfall in our region. An additional 1-2 inches of snow will be possible during the early evening hours in our region.

In total, the Muskingum County area may see upwards of 2-4 inches (locally up to 5 inches) between Thursday Afternoon and early Thursday Evening. Eastern counties in our region may very well see more snow than those in the western counties. It is also possible that this number may have to be raised if current trends in the data continue.

L2 will then likely move up into Pennsylvania by early Thursday Morning, whilst a closed upper level low moves over our region. Thus, snow showers will be possible as we head into Friday (Christmas Day), though they may be more “scattered” in nature, and thus accumulations will be difficult to estimate at this time.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

