The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (61)
|4-0
|1597
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|5-0
|1538
|2
|3. Kansas
|7-1
|1426
|5
|4. Iowa
|6-1
|1365
|3
|5. Villanova
|7-1
|1304
|7
|6. Houston
|5-0
|1272
|6
|7. West Virginia
|7-1
|1225
|8
|8. Tennessee
|4-0
|1109
|10
|9. Wisconsin
|6-1
|1051
|12
|10. Texas
|7-1
|1035
|11
|11. Rutgers
|6-0
|878
|19
|12. Michigan St.
|6-1
|839
|4
|13. Creighton
|6-2
|773
|9
|14. Missouri
|5-0
|768
|16
|15. Texas Tech
|6-2
|661
|14
|16. Virginia
|3-1
|510
|17
|17. North Carolina
|5-2
|492
|22
|18. Illinois
|5-3
|468
|13
|19. Michigan
|6-0
|367
|25
|20. Duke
|3-2
|352
|21
|21. Florida St.
|4-1
|335
|15
|22. Xavier
|8-0
|249
|–
|23. Ohio St.
|6-1
|245
|20
|24. Virginia Tech
|6-1
|181
|–
|25. Oregon
|6-1
|167
|–
Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.
Please follow and like us: