The Top Twenty Five

Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1597 1
2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1538 2
3. Kansas 7-1 1426 5
4. Iowa 6-1 1365 3
5. Villanova 7-1 1304 7
6. Houston 5-0 1272 6
7. West Virginia 7-1 1225 8
8. Tennessee 4-0 1109 10
9. Wisconsin 6-1 1051 12
10. Texas 7-1 1035 11
11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19
12. Michigan St. 6-1 839 4
13. Creighton 6-2 773 9
14. Missouri 5-0 768 16
15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14
16. Virginia 3-1 510 17
17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22
18. Illinois 5-3 468 13
19. Michigan 6-0 367 25
20. Duke 3-2 352 21
21. Florida St. 4-1 335 15
22. Xavier 8-0 249
23. Ohio St. 6-1 245 20
24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181
25. Oregon 6-1 167

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

Associated Press

