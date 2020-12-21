Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 26 points and Southern Illinois held off Butler for a 76-73 win on Monday night.

Bryce Golden made a layup with four seconds left to help the Bulldogs pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer missing a 3-pointer after a turnover on the Salukis.

Southern Illinois had a 10-point lead with 1 1/2 minutes to go and the Bulldogs made six straight free throws to trail by four with 29 seconds left and then three with 18 to go.

Trent Brown scored 21 points and Lance Jones had 11 for Southern Illinois (6-0), which won its sixth consecutive game to start the season.

Chuck Harris had 22 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-3). Bryce Golden added 17 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Nze had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

