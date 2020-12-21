Officials Sworn In At Courthouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-County Commissioners Cindy Cameron and Mollie Crooks and County Recorder Cindy Rodgers were sworn in this morning by judge Kelly Cottrill.

The event was attended by the official’s families and other county officials. Cottrill considers it one of the happier days of a judge’s career.

“The elected officials of our county, it’s a great responsibility these individuals have. It’s a responsibility we all have as elected officials to serve our constituents and to be asked to swear these individuals in, it’s an honor… I don’t do a lot of things that are joyful and happy, expungement of records, sealing of records, of criminal offenders who are worthy is one of the things, and this is another.”, Cottrill told WHIZ.

Cameron and Crooks have been county commissioners since 2016, Rodgers has been a county recorder since 2012.