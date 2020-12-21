Merva ties record during Bishops hot 3-0 start

ZANESVILLE – The Bishops are firing on all cylinders out of the gate. They’re first three wins came by double digits. One of the keys to success… shooting the lights out. Senior Guard Josh Merva is comfortable chucking up three from just beyond half court and, hey, it works! On Saturday, December 12th’s game against Columbus’ Horizon Science Academy, he tied the school record with burying ten three pointers in one game.

“It was really cool. I remember when Michael Fisher set it my eighth grade year. So, to break the that record; it was just an honor,” Merva said.

Head Coach Todd Rock thinks its pretty cool too.

“It really was and I didn’t realize it. You know, we took him out midway through the fourth quarter with about three minutes to go. Just a great kid (and) he works absolutely really hard for us. He’s number one in his class and tied academically and he’s been out with me for four years out on the floor and it couldn’t happen to a nicer kid,” Rock said.

Another feat by Merva is he’s less than 200 points away from being just the tenth player in program history to tally 1,000 career points.

“It would be pretty cool. I mean the list up there is pretty legendary. So, to get on that it would be amazing,’ Merva said.

“If it happens it happens. We always take the approach. We’ve had like nine of them and I’ve been able to coach eight of the nine and we don’t do anything special to try to get them to that point. It comes in the realm of offense and I hope he gets it. He definitely deserves it,” Rock said.

Now, with graduation nearing, Merva looks back on his four years with the Bishops team and what he’s accomplished along the way.

“I’ve came a long way. I mean, I was really skinny and small as a Freshman and didn’t shoot that ball as well as I do now so it’s been a journey,” Merva said.

In other exciting news, Merva was accepted into Davidson College to major in biology. WHIZ will continue to follow the Bishops this year but best of luck to Josh when he travels down to North Carolina.