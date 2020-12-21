Mayor Mason Gives His Year In Review

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Mayor Don Mason was sworn in as mayor of Zanesville at the end of 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in his plans for 2020. Through the pandemic Mason still feels like his 2020 was a successful year for his plans for the city.

“We started planning how to handle changes in traffic when I-70 is under reconstruction, and we’ve been working with ODOT on that. On that note I don’t know that the public has noticed, I started using city crews and street sweepers to clean I-70 between the on and exit ramps in Zanesville. That being said we started running two pieces of street sweeping equipment this year for eighty hours a week.”, Mason said of the cleanup efforts he has implemented.

Aside from the cleanup of Zanesville’s streets and highways Mason is proud of the cleanup of the city’s parks and rivers. Mason says that is a good tribute to the city’s history as a port town.

“Perhaps the biggest area of compliments that came into the city this year was our parks and cemetery superintendent, who is now our street and refuse superintendent. Really had riverside parks and cemeteries looking good in mid-March, and they continued to look good clear through the season. Even into now. He brought new ideas and we were able to get some specialized equipment to be able to maintain those parks.”, Mason also praised other city employees during his interview.

In 2021 Mason is looking forward to the development of the Lear Property and Riverside areas on West Main Street.