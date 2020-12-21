Library Offering Craft Program To Begin New Year

MUSKINGUM CIUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is offering a new craft program starting in January of 2021.

The program is geared towards adults who are looking to keep their minds sharp. Adult services manager Erin Barlow has more information.

“Starting January 2nd we are gonna have take and makes available for adults. We provide everything and the instructions, it’ll be available in the lobby. We’ve got some cool stuff planned, everything from snowflakes to hedgehogs, not live hedgehogs, but you can make a coffee bean hedgehog.”, Barlow told reporters.

The supplies are on a first come first serve basis but Barlow is confident supplies won’t run out. Craft projects like these are meant as a substitute for the library’s in person activities.

“We think it’s important because we aren’t able to do live programming at this point in time, and I know we’ve all been in COVID for a decent amount of time. It’s something to pass the time, hopefully we won’t have winter weather but if we do you’ll have something built in to do. All you have to do is come and pick it up, instructions, materials, everything is provided.”, Barlow said of the program.

The library will have more services in the new year.