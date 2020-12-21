Eastside Community Ministry Passes Out Christmas Toys

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Eastside Community Ministry volunteers passed out toys to children this morning near their office.

The giveaway was pre registered and was drive through only. Executive director Jamie Trout talks about the children they were helping to serve.

“We have adopted 126 kids this year for Christmas. We have these children referred to us by the Salvation Army if they missed the Angel Tree signup. Today we’re giving away to all those families we were able to help… We have bikes and toys and books, puzzles, baby dolls, Barbies, you name it. That’s all thanks to McHughs doing their annual toy drive for us and also Toys for Tots helped us out a lot this year too.”, Trout wore a Christmas themed outfit while she passed out toys.

The giveaway is a yearly event for the Eastside Ministry. They see the need to give each child a Christmas to remember as tantamount.

“Every kid needs to wake up on Christmas morning and know that they’re loved. If you didn’t get a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas morning you wouldn’t feel so good. This way they know they’re loved and cared for… We are so appreciative. This has been the best year, the toys, the quality of everything. We have had a lot of volunteers help us get ready for everything. We are so grateful.”, Trout said of the children and volunteers involved.

Donations to Eastside’s food and clothing banks can be made at their facility on Stillwell Street in Zanesville.